Australia’s Victoria reports lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in seven weeks

August 23, 2020

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria on Monday reported 15 deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 116 cases, its lowest daily rise in new infections in seven weeks.

Victoria saw a surge in infections during the past several weeks in Melbourne, the state’s capital and largest city, but cases have been trending downward in recent days helped by strict lockdown measures.

The state reported 17 deaths and 208 new cases on Sunday.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Daniel Wallis)