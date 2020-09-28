Australia’s Piedmont Lithium signs ore supply agreement with Tesla

September 28, 2020

(Reuters) – Australian lithium miner Piedmont Lithium <PLL.AX> said on Monday it signed an agreement with U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc <TSLA.O> to supply high purity lithium ore mineral from its deposits in North Carolina for an initial five-year term.

Under the agreement, Tesla will procure about one-third of Piedmont’s planned production of 160,000 tonnes per annum of spodumene concentrate, high-purity lithium ore mineral for the initial five years, the miner said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)