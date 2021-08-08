Australia’s New South Wales reports 262 COVID-19 cases



FILE PHOTO: A sign at Central Station notes the implementation of new public health regulations from the state of New South Wales, as the city grapples with an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott FILE PHOTO: A sign at Central Station notes the implementation of new public health regulations from the state of New South Wales, as the city grapples with an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales reported 262 COVID-19 infections on Sunday, down from the pandemic high of 319 cases seen on Saturday.

Neighbouring Victoria reported 11 new locally acquired coronavirus cases, as the state remains under a seven-day strict lockdown imposed earlier this week to rein in the highly infectious Delta variant. [L8N2PE0VK]

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)