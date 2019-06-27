Australia’s Commonwealth Bank says undertakings to protect customer data accepted



FILE PHOTO: A Commonwealth Bank logo adorns an Automatic Tellar Machine (ATM) located in Sydney, Australia, in this picture taken November 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray FILE PHOTO: A Commonwealth Bank logo adorns an Automatic Tellar Machine (ATM) located in Sydney, Australia, in this picture taken November 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

June 27, 2019

(Reuters) – Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Thursday that the Australian Information Commissioner accepted a legally binding undertaking to improve customer data management.

The enforceable undertaking follows incidents in 2016 and 2018 where it lost records of almost 20 million accounts and decided to not inform its clients.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)