Australia’s central bank keeps cash rate at 0.75%

February 4, 2020

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank kept its main cash rate at a record low of 0.75% on Tuesday, a widely expected decision given a recent decline in unemployment.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly meeting. A Reuters poll found a majority of 32 analysts expected no change in rates this week.

