Australia’s central bank holds cash rate at 0.25%

April 7, 2020

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank left its cash rate at a record low of 0.25% on Tuesday, a widely expected decision since it only recently cut rates as part of an aggressive easing campaign to cushion the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly meeting. A Reuters poll of 25 analysts had found all expected a steady outcome this week. [AU/INT]

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)