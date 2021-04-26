Australian TV: Biden is weak, fails to stand up to Russia & China

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:37 AM PT – Monday, April 26, 2021

Australian media has continued to expose the weakness of the Biden administration after his recent concessions to Russia and China.

In a recent segment of his show, James Morrow of Sky News Australia said Joe Biden is planning to reduce America’s manufacturing capacity while allowing China to keep its industries in place.

Morrow went on to say Biden may split America’s alliances, in turn, making Russia and China stronger.

Morrow also denounced Biden’s virtue-signaling with face masks, citing a recent summit where Biden was the only world leader to wear a mask despite the entirety of the event being held via Zoom.

