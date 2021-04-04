Australian T.V.: Biden is illiterate, incoherent & cognitively deficient

OAN Newsroom

A major Australian T.V. channel has continued to expose the weakness and corruption of the Biden administration. In a recent segment of his show, Alan Jones of Sky News Australia said Biden’s declining mental and physical health have raised increasing alert among U.S. allies.

“This is the President of the United States of America who is illiterate, incoherent, cognitively deficient,” Jones said. “And a leader of the Western world, it is an insult to those who fought for democracy.”

Jones said the purported leader of the free world has to be propped up for every public appearance. He added, Democrat-controlled media has lied and covered up for Biden to make him look good, but it’s failing at its task.

“After the stumble, the websites of MSNBC, CBS News, the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and the New York Times all had no mention of Biden’s stumbling incident,” Jones noted. “To prove the Trump point when it came to airtime on television, CNN devoted 15 seconds to the incident. But when Trump walked slowly down a ramp after he delivered a graduation address last June, CNN devoted 22 minutes to Trump’s walk, the media pushing the line that Trump, at 74, was facing serious health questions.”

Jones also said Biden has made statements that didn’t make sense, which stirred further confusion among U.S. allies.