Australia bushfires prompt mass evacuations in Victoria

UPDATED 8:40 AM PT — Monday, December 30, 2019

Thousands of Australian nationals are evacuating amid ongoing bushfires. On Monday, locals living in the Australian state of Victoria were told to leave their homes as soaring temperatures and strong winds continued to threaten the area.

According to reports, the bushfires in the state are currently active in up to seven of the nine districts in Victoria and are reaching closer to the region’s major roadway.

View of East Gippsland fires across Lake King just now. #vicfires #AustraliaFires pic.twitter.com/mpGzNshi8q — Ed Gannon (@EdgannonWtn) December 30, 2019

“This is a high-risk day for Victoria. This is a day we do not often see. Our state is dry, it is going to be very hot, it is going to be very windy. People get out now, if you don’t, you’ve got to stay across the conditions and listen to those warnings during the day.”

— Commissioner Andrew Crisp, Victorian Emergency Management

Experts believe temperatures are expected to increase on New Year’s eve as hundreds of thousands of Australians are expected to gather in Sydney to welcome the New Year with fireworks. Several regions have decided to cancel firework displays, however, Sydney is expected to continue its tradition despite criticism and a circulating petition calling for its cancellation.