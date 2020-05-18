Trending

Australia to consider going to WTO on China barley tariffs

Australia Agriculture Minister Littleproud speaks during an interview with Reuters ahead of the G20 Meeting of Agriculture Ministers in Buenos Aires
FILE PHOTO: Australia Agriculture Minister David Littleproud speaks during an interview with Reuters ahead of the G20 Meeting of Agriculture Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Miguel Lo Bianco

May 18, 2020

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will consider approaching The World Trade Organization (WTO) after China announced anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5% on Australian barley imports from May 19, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said.

“We’ll reserve our right and consider going to the WTO to get the umpire to make a decision,” the minister told Sky News on Tuesday.

China’s Ministry of Commerce on Monday said it had confirmed dumping by Australia and significant damage on its domestic industry as a result, following an inquiry which began in 2018.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Sandra Maler)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE