Australia set world record, win women’s 4×200 freestyle gold

July 25, 2019

GWANGJU, South Korea (Reuters) – Australia set a world record of 7:41.50 in the women’s 4×200 freestyle relay final at the world championships on Thursday.

The quartet of Ariarne Titmus, Madison Wilson, Brianna Throssell and Emma McKeon knocked 0.58 seconds off the previous mark set by China at the Rome worlds in 2009.

The United States (7:41.87) took silver and Canada (7:44.35) the bronze.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Ken Ferris)