Australia reports surge in daily new cases, record fatalities

July 26, 2020

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, recorded 459 cases of the new coronavirus, the second-highest daily total and up from 357 cases the previous day, the state’s leader said on Sunday.

Premier Daniel Andrews also told a press briefing that Victoria had reported 10 fatalities in past 24 hours, Australia’s highest ever daily.

