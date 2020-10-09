Australia records second day without COVID-19 death for first time in three months



FILE PHOTO: A runner exercises along the waterfront near the city centre as the state of New South Wales continues to report relatively low numbers for new daily cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sydney, Australia, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

October 9, 2020

By Colin Packham

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia reported its second straight day without any COVID-19 deaths on Friday, the longest stretch without any fatalities from the virus in three months.

Australian states and territories reported 16 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 28 on Thursday, and no deaths for two days, the first time Australia has gone 48 hours without a COVID-19 death since July 11.

The results cement optimism that Australia has contained a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The country’s second most populous state Victoria, the epicentre of Australia’s COVID-19 outbreak, said they now have less than 200 active infections.

“These are the results that come from a really determined effort to defeat this second wave,” Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

Australia has reported more than 27,000 coronavirus infections and about 900 deaths – far fewer than many other developed countries.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)