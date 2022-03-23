Australia PM Morrison flags concerns over Putin’s plans to attend G20 meeting



FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media at Melbourne Commonwealth Parliament Office, in Melbourne, Australia February 11, 2022.

March 23, 2022

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said he has been raising concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to attend the next G20 summit in Indonesia this year.

“The idea of sitting around a table with Vladimir Putin, who the United States are already in the position of calling out (for) war crimes in Ukraine, for me is a step too far,” Morrison said during a media briefing.

Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia on Wednesday said Putin intends to attend the G20 summit, dismissing suggestions by some G20 members that Russia could be barred from the group.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Himani Sarkar)