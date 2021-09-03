Australia announces Pfizer coronavirus vaccine swap deal with Britain



September 3, 2021

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will get 4 million doses of the Pfizer Inc coronavirus vaccine in a swap deal with Britain, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, days after announcing a smaller swap agreement with Singapore.

The doses will reach Australia over the next few weeks, which will help double the available Pfizer shots for September, Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

