Augusta National Chairman addresses Ga. Voting law

The chairman of the Augusta National Golf Course discussed the new Georgia voting law. On Wednesday, Chairman Fred Ridley spoke to reporters and was asked whether or not he and the organization approved of the new law.

Ridley appeared to avoid giving a direct answer, but added his input wasn’t going to be helpful in reaching a resolution. He did, however, acknowledge that voting is an American right.

“I don’t think that my opinion on this legislation should shape the discussion,” Ridley stated. “As I stated in my previous comments, I believe and I am confident that every member of this Club believes that voting is an essential fundamental right in our society and that anything that disadvantages anyone to vote is wrong and should be addressed.”

God bless Fred Ridley. Corporate America could learn a lesson or two. https://t.co/eKEne6JqZN — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 7, 2021

His comments came after the passage of Georgia’s new voting law, which has gained national attention.