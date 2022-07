OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:28 AM PT – Friday, July 1, 2022

Pennsylvania attorney R. Davis Younts successfully defended an evangelical Navy lieutenant who didn’t want to receive the COVID vaccine. Now, the attorney told One America News that the vaccine mandate for all soldiers may be “creating a purge of Christians in the military.” One America’s John Hines has more from Washington.

