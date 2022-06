OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9:31 AM PT – Monday, June 27, 2022

The FDA moved to ban e-cigarette maker Juul from selling its nicotine products in the US. One America’s Natasha Sweatte sat down with James Frantz, the San Diego-based attorney who had a civil case against Juul since 2019.

