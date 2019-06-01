Attorney John Durham takes over for Special Prosecutor John Huber

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:00 AM PT – Sat. June 1, 2019

Attorney General William Barr delivers a blow to republicans waiting for the results of Special Prosecutor John Huber’s investigation.

Barr announced Friday, U.S. Attorney John Durham will be taking over for Huber to look at possible FISA abuses and surveillance of the Trump campaign.

Huber was tasked with the investigation back in March of 2018, by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

His activity was kept under wraps for months, leading many Republicans to question if he was making any progress.

Barr has since confirmed those suspicions, and said Huber was on stand-by while the office of inspector general conducted its review of the matter.