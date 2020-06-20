Attorney General Barr says Trump has fired U.S. Attorney Berman, at his request



FILE PHOTO: Geoffrey Berman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York exits the Manhattan Federal Court after the arraignment of Jeffrey Epstein, who faces charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, in New York, U.S., July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly FILE PHOTO: Geoffrey Berman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York exits the Manhattan Federal Court after the arraignment of Jeffrey Epstein, who faces charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, in New York, U.S., July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Saturday that President Donald Trump had fired Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan whose office is investigating Trump’s attorney Rudolph Giuliani, after Berman publicly refused late on Friday to step down from his post.

