Attendees support President Trump at CPAC 2021

Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

President Donald Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:15 PM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

Attendees of this year’s CPAC expressed support for President Trump, saying he must lead the Republican Party to victory in future elections.

“We’re ready for President Trump to come back,” Marthamae Kottschade, a supporter of President Trump said. “We want to see our President, and I say our President, meaning the people’s President.”

Hundreds of President Trump’s supporters gathered in Orlando, Florida to witness his first public speech since leaving office in January. They endorsed the President’s call for unity within the GOP, as well as his concerns with corruption and mismanagement by Joe Biden.

 

In his CPAC speech, President Trump also criticized Biden’s policies of open borders and the Democrats’ surrender of America to Mainland China.

