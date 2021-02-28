Attendees support President Trump at CPAC 2021

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:15 PM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

Attendees of this year’s CPAC expressed support for President Trump, saying he must lead the Republican Party to victory in future elections.

“We’re ready for President Trump to come back,” Marthamae Kottschade, a supporter of President Trump said. “We want to see our President, and I say our President, meaning the people’s President.”

Hundreds of President Trump’s supporters gathered in Orlando, Florida to witness his first public speech since leaving office in January. They endorsed the President’s call for unity within the GOP, as well as his concerns with corruption and mismanagement by Joe Biden.

Trump destroys Biden for saying there was no vaccine! 🤣🤣🤣 #CPAC pic.twitter.com/h0yaS4d7HQ — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) February 28, 2021

In his CPAC speech, President Trump also criticized Biden’s policies of open borders and the Democrats’ surrender of America to Mainland China.