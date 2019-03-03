AT&T plans to revamp CNN’s digital arm: WSJ



FILE PHOTO - President and CEO of AT&T Operations John Stankey listens to a question from a Reuters reporter during a Reuters Global Technology Summit in New York May 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi FILE PHOTO - President and CEO of AT&T Operations John Stankey listens to a question from a Reuters reporter during a Reuters Global Technology Summit in New York May 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK (Reuters) – John Stankey, the AT&T executive at the helm of WarnerMedia, is planning to revamp cable news network CNN’s digital operation, believing it isn’t reaching its potential and requires more investment, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The move comes as AT&T Inc shuffles the executive ranks within its newly acquired WarnerMedia entertainment empire.

