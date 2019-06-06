AT&T eyes $16-$17-a-month streaming service: WSJ



FILE PHOTO: The AT&T logo is pictured during the Forbes Forum 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido FILE PHOTO: The AT&T logo is pictured during the Forbes Forum 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

(Reuters) – AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia may price its streaming service between $16 and $17 per month, instead of a multi-tiered plan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The package may include HBO, sister channel Cinemax and the vast library of Warner Bros TV shows and movies into one offering, the report said.

AT&T did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

This move comes at a time when audiences are getting a host of offers and attractive monthly bills for digital entertainment. For instance, Apple, Disney’s streaming video service Disney+ and others plan new streaming services.

In April, Disney priced its highly anticipated Disney+ below Netflix in an aggressive move to challenge the dominant streaming service and entice families to buy yet another monthly subscription.

AT&T has been bleeding out pay-TV subscribers. In its first quarter, the company lost higher-than-expected premium TV subscribers, a category that includes DirecTV satellite and U-verse television customers.

