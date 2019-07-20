AT&T drops CBS channels from its cable systems



FILE PHOTO: An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni FILE PHOTO: An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) – CBS Corp <CBS.N> said on Saturday AT&T Inc <T.N> has removed CBS’s television stations from the channels of DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and AT&T U-verse TV customers.

CBS Sports Network has also been removed nationally from DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW, the company said in a statement.

“While we continue to negotiate in good faith and hope that AT&T agrees to fair terms soon, this loss of CBS programming could last a long time,” CBS added.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru)