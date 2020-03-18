AT&T closing 40% of company owned retail stores, cutting hours



The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 18, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – AT&T Inc <T.N> said Wednesday it will close 40% of its U.S-company owned retail stores nationwide as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company will reduce hours at stores that remain open and will close all stores on Sunday. Staffing in stores that remain open will adhere to social distancing guidelines.

