FILE PHOTO: John Stankey, CEO of WarnerMedia poses as he arrives at the WarnerMedia Upfront event in New York City, New York, U.S., May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

April 24, 2020

(Reuters) – AT&T Inc <T.N> said Friday that Chief Operating Officer John Stankey will take over as chief executive officer, effective July 1.

The announcement was made during AT&T’s annual meeting.

