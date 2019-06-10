ATP roundup: Tsonga rolls in opening match at Mercedes Cup



June 10, 2019

Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga needed just 57 minutes on Monday to post a 6-3, 6-0 win over Germany’s Mischa Zverev in the opening round of the Mercedes Cup at Stuttgart, Germany.

Tsonga recorded 13 aces while rolling through Zverev on the grass surface.

Also in action Monday was 19-year-old Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, who knocked off German Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in 1 hour, 57 minutes.

Libema Open

Sixth-seeded American Frances Tiafoe dispatched Portugal’s Joao Sousa 6-2, 7-6 (0) in their first-round match at s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Tiafoe will next face Australian Jordan Thompson, who posted a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 triumph over American Tommy Paul.

Seventh-seeded Cristian Garin of Chile notched a 6-1, 6-4 over Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso; American Taylor Fritz defeated Austria’s Jurij Rodionov 7-6 (2), 6-4, and home-country favorite Robin Haase outlasted France’s Ugo Humbert 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

–Field Level Media