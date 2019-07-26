ATP roundup: Rublev ousts top seed Thiem in Hamburg



Tennis - ATP 500 - Hamburg European Open - Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany - July 26, 2019 Russia's Andrey Rublev in action during his quarter final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer Tennis - ATP 500 - Hamburg European Open - Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany - July 26, 2019 Russia's Andrey Rublev in action during his quarter final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

World No. 4 and top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria suffered a surprise upset on Friday at the hands of Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.

The 21-year-old Rublev, who missed six weeks earlier this season with a right wrist injury, beat the two-time Roland Garros finalist 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5). Rublev will next face Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, who ousted third-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany had to rally back from a set and a break down to beat Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 to earn his spot in the other semifinal, where he’ll face defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia. Fourth-seeded Basilashvili cruised past Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-3 in just 67 minutes.

Swiss Open

Fifth-seeded Joao Sousa of Portugal rebounded from a first-set loss to beat top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in Gstaad, Switzerland.

It was the Sousa’s first win over Bautista Agut, a finalist in last year’s event, and his second win this year against a top-20 opponent after beating Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the second round at Wimbledon. Sousa will next meet Italy’s Thomas Fabbiano or Germany’s Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, who face off in their quarterfinal match on Saturday morning.

Spain’s Pablo Andujar snapped third-seeded Serbian Dusan Lajovic’s seven-match win streak 7-6 (4), 6-4, to set up a semifinal matchup against fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Ramos-Vinolas ousted countryman and sixth seed Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 6-1.

Atlanta Open

Australia’s Alex de Minaur advanced to his first semifinal since January’s win at the Sydney International after fellow Aussie Bernard Tomic retired due to injury. De Minaur held a 6-2, 3-0 lead when the match was called.

The third-seeded De Minaur will next face American Reilly Opelka, who beat Daniel Evans of Great Britain 7-6 (3), 7-5 to reach the semifinals in Atlanta for the second time.

Also, Brit Cameron Norrie prevailed 7-5, 6-4 over Australia’s Alexei Popyrin. Morrie will face the winner of Friday night’s match between second-seeded Taylor Fritz and Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic.

–Field Level Media