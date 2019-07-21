ATP roundup: Isner gunning for fourth Hall of Fame title



Top-seeded John Isner recorded 15 aces while outlasting fourth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Saturday at Newport, R.I., to advance to the final of the Hall of Fame Open.

Isner will face seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the title match as he attempts to win the event for the fourth time (2011, 2012, 2017). Bublik registered 10 aces while defeating Spain’s Marcel Granollers 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Humbert put up a fight with 13 aces and a chance to beat Isner in straight sets. But Isner won the final two games of the second set and the tiebreaker before being the stronger player in the final set.

Swedish Open

Chilean Nicolas Jarry advanced to the final, defeating Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-3, 6-2 in 64 minutes.

The fifth-seeded Jarry, 23, has not dropped a set in Bastad this week. On the day, he had six aces and won eight of his nine service games.

In the final, he’ll face another Argentine, No. 6 seed Juan Ignacio Londero. He defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Hungarian qualifier Attila Balazs stunned No. 3 seed Laslo Djere, downing the Serb 6-2, 6-4 in one hour, 40 minutes in the semifinal at Umag, Croatia.

In the final on Sunday, he will meet another Serb in fourth-seeded Dusan Lajovic, who was up one set when his opponent, Italian Salvatore Caruso, retired. Serving at 5-6, 0/15, Caruso injured his right leg while attempting to reach a ball. He took a medical timeout after the first set, then played three points in the second set before retiring.

It will be the first ATP Tour final for Balazs. Lajovic was defeated in his first tour final in April at the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters by Italian Fabio Fognini.

–Field Level Media