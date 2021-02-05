ATP roundup: Germany ousts Serbia, Novak Djokovic in ATP Cup



Germany defeated defending champion Serbia on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the ATP Cup in Melbourne.

It will be the first appearance for Germany in the semifinals.

Alexander Zverev teamed with Jan-Lennard Struff to defeat World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Nikola Cacic 7-6 (4), 5-7, 10-7. Zverev, the World No. 7, lost his singles match against Djokovic earlier in the day, while Struff defeated Dusan Lajovic, setting up the deciding doubles match.

The Germans will face Russia, led by Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, in Saturday’s semifinals.

Italy and Spain will play in the other semifinal.

Great Ocean Road Open

Second-seeded Karen Khachanov rallied from behind to defeat Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-7(6), 7-5, 6-3 and book his spot in the semifinal of the Great Ocean Road Open in Melbourne.

Khachanov, of Russia, fended off five of six break point opportunities Van de Zandschulp had while capitalizing on four of his six chances.

Next up for Khachanov will be Italian teen Janik Sinner, who beat seventh-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (10), 6-4.

The 19-year-old had 12 aces and saved six of eight break points.

The second semifinal will feature another Italian, Stefano Travaglia, who defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to reach his first ATP Tour semifinal.

He will play Thiago Monteiro of Brazil, who beat 11th seed Jordan Thompson of Australia 6-4, 6-4.

Murray River Open

Top-seeded Stan Wawrinka pulled out of the Murray River Open in Melbourne.

Wawrinka, of Switzerland, withdrew after beating Alex Bolt of Australia 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5). With little recovery time before his scheduled quarterfinal match against Jeremy Chardy of France, Wawrinka decided to rest ahead of the upcoming Australian Open instead.

No. 2 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria was eliminated in another quarterfinal by Corentin Moutet of France 7-5, 6-2.

In the other quarterfinal matches, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced after winning the first set 7-6 (3) against Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic. Vesely retired with a left shoulder injury.

Auger-Aliassime will face Moutet in one semifinal.

Chardy will meet No. 8 seed Daniel Evans of Great Britain, who defeated Borna Coric of Croatia 7-5, 7-6 (1) in the other semifinal.

