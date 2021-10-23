ATP roundup: Finals set in Antwerp and Moscow



October 23, 2021

No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy and No. 2 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina both stormed into Sunday’s final at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.

Sinner reached his fifth ATP Tour-level final of the season with a breezy 6-2, 6-2 win against No. 7 seed Lloyd Harris of South Africa in 87 minutes. Sinner, who hasn’t dropped a set all week, saved all three break points he faced in Saturday’s semifinal.

Schwartzman took down American Jenson Brooksby in 86 minutes, sweeping the last nine games for a 6-4, 6-0 win. Schwartzman broke Brooksby five times to reach his third career final in Antwerp (2016, 2017).

VTB Kremlin Cup

Sixth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia aims for his third VTB Kremlin Cup title on Sunday when he faces No. 2 seed and home favorite Aslan Karatsev of Russia in Moscow.

Cilic, the event’s 2014 and 2015 champion, ousted Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis 6-3, 6-4 in the first semifinal. Cilic struck 10 aces, won 84 percent (31 of 37) of his first serves and saved five of six break points.

Karatsev, who won his first tour-level title in March at Dubai, survived an opening-set slugfest in his 7-6 (7), 6-1 win against compatriot and No. 3 seed Karen Khachanov. Karatsev fought off four set points in the tiebreak.

