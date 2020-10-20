ATP roundup: de Minaur rallies to advance in Antwerp

October 20, 2020

Eighth-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia rallied to defeat Richard Gasquet of France on Tuesday in the second round of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.

de Minaur won 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in two hours, 18 minutes. Gasquet was serving for the match, 5-4, in the second set but couldn’t put away de Minaur.

In other action, Belgium’s Zizou Bergs defeated Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 7-5, 7-5; Spaniard Pablo Andujar beat Argentine Federico Coria, 6-2, 6-3; Britain’s Daniel Evans ousted qualifier Salvatore Caruso of Italy, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; Marcos Giron defeated Italy’s Luca Nardi, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; South Africa’s Lloyd Harris beat Frenchman Corentin Moutet, 7-5, 6-2; and England’s Cameron Norrie defeated qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

bett1HULKS Championship

Australia’s John Millman will face top seed Alexander Zverev of Germany after dispatching Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, 6-4, 6-2, during second-round play in Cologne, Germany.

Millman needed one hour, 39 minutes to defeat Verdasco, who upset Andy Murray last week.

In other action, Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Damir Dzumhur, 6-2, 6-3; France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert rallied to defeat Tennys Sandgren, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, in two hours, 17 minutes; Germany’s Oscar Otte beat Austria’s Dennis Novak, 6-3, 6-2; and Italy’s Jannik Sinner ousted Australian James Duckworth, 6-1, 6-2.

–Field Level Media