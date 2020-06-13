Atlanta police chief steps down after fatal officer involved shooting of Rayshard Brooks

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:30 PM PT — Saturday, June 13, 2020

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms has spoken out following Friday night’s fatal officer involved shooting, which resulted in the death of Rayshard Brooks.

On Saturday, Bottoms condemned surveillance footage of the officer’s use of force during the incident. She called for the officer involved to be fired from their role.

“While there may be debate as to whether this was an appropriate use of deadly force, I firmly believe that there is a clear distinction between what you can do and what you should do,” she said. “I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms calls for the "immediate termination" of the police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last night. She also announced that Atlanta's Police, Chief Ericka Shields, voluntarily stepped down. pic.twitter.com/aN6c7tlEUh — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) June 13, 2020

Bottoms confirmed a second officer involved in the shooting is now on administrative duty.

Authorities claimed Brooks struggled with officers after he failed a field sobriety test, grabbed the officer’s Taser and reportedly attempted to run away.

A police officer shot Brooks as he attempted to avoid arrest, a move many believe was a use of excessive force. Critics argued he could have been apprehended in a non-lethal way instead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation releases surveillance footage from an Atlanta Wendy's showing the moment Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by an officer: pic.twitter.com/ndS5aTiRd2 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 13, 2020

The incident came amid nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd, which sparked large protests against police brutality and racism this month.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down from her position following Brooks’ death. Deputy Chief Bryant will serve as interim police chief for the time being.

“It is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” she said.

Statement from former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields who resigned after a police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks: pic.twitter.com/lgravjYtB0 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 13, 2020

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis City Council Unanimously Votes To Begin Process To Establish Community Based Policing