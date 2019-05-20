Atlanta Fed’s Bostic says not expecting imminent interest rate cut: CNBC



(Reuters) – Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic is not expecting an imminent interest rate cut and expressed confidence in the economy, he told CNBC in an interview on Monday.

“I would say I’m not expecting a rate cut to be imminent, certainly not by September,” Bostic, who is a nonvoting member of Federal Open Market Committee, said.

