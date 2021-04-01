Atlanta-based news outlet retracts false claims about new Ga. elections law

OAN Newsroom

Left-wing news outlet Atlanta Journal-Constitution issued a retraction after it falsely claimed the new Georgia elections law would limit voting times. On Wednesday, the correction was made after it was discovered the law would not end voting hours early. The paper even went as far as to clarify: “Experts say the net effect was to expand the opportunities to vote for most Georgians.”

However, the paper was not the only one pushing false claims. Joe Biden also alleged the law would limit voting hours. Though, unlike the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the White House has doubled down on its criticism of the Georgia’s new election law.

When asked if the White House was planning on changing its tone about the new law, Psaki continued to push the false narrative.

“The tone for a bill that limits voting access and makes it more difficult for people to engage in voting in Georgia?” the White House press secretary questioned.

The reporter then noted how the governor of Georgia confirmed the law does not limit voting access.

“Well, I think that is not based in fact what the governor of Georgia has said,” Psaki claimed. “So, no, our tone is not changing.”

Biden’s false claims about the new Georgia law were even awarded four Pinocchios by The Washington Post fact-check after he repeated the statements in an ESPN interview Tuesday.