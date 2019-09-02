Athletics: Van Niekerk rules out World Championship defense



September 2, 2019

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – World record holder Wayde van Niekerk said he would not defend his 400-metres title at this month’s World Championships in Doha as he has yet to recover from a knee injury.

The Olympic champion suffered the injury while playing a charity touch rugby game in October 2017 and has not raced internationally since.

The 27-year-old South African recently returned to training after enduring a number of setbacks.

(Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)