Athletics: Sizzling Lyles becomes fourth fastest man ever at 200m

July 5, 2019

(Reuters) – American Noah Lyles became the fourth fastest 200 meters runner ever when he roared to victory in 19.50 seconds at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting on Friday.

The time was the eighth fastest ever and the best in seven years.

Only world record holder Usain Bolt, fellow Jamaican Yohan Blake and American Michael Johnson have run faster.

Bouncing back from a rare loss at the distance to compatriot Michael Norman last month in Rome, Lyles showed he will be the man to beat in October’s world championships in Doha.

Ecuador’s Alex Quinonez took second in a national record 19.87 and Canadian Olympic silver medalist Andre de Grasse was third (19.92).

