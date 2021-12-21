Athletics hand managerial reins to Mark Kotsay



December 21, 2021

The Oakland Athletics officially named Mark Kotsay manager on Tuesday.

Kotsay, 46, received a three-year contract with a club option for the 2025 season.

He moves from the third base coaching box to the manager’s office in Oakland, having worked on departed skipper Bob Melvin’s coaching staff since 2016. This is Kotsay’s first managerial position.

Melvin left the A’s last month to become the San Diego Padres’ skipper.

Kotsay had a 17-year major league career as an outfielder before spending the 2014 season as an assistant to the Padres’ front office and then serving as San Diego’s hitting coach in 2015.

He was the Athletics’ bench coach in 2016, then was a quality control coach under Melvin for four years prior to a one-year stint as third base coach.

Kotsay played for the then-Florida Marlins (1997-2000), Padres (2001-03, 2012-13), A’s (2004-07), Atlanta Braves (2008), Boston Red Sox (2008-09), Chicago White Sox (2009-10) and Milwaukee Brewers (2011).

In 1,914 major league games, he produced a .276 average, a .332 on-base percentage, a .404 slugging percentage, 127 homers and 720 RBIs. Three times he led his league in outfield assists.

Earlier, Kotsay was a star two-way player in college, earning All-America honors at Cal State Fullerton in 1995 and 1996 and serving as the closer on the Titans’ 1995 College World Series championship team. That year, he won the Golden Spikes Award as the best country’s best player and was chosen the Most Outstanding Player at the College World Series.

–Field Level Media