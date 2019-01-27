Athletics: Fraser-Pryce eyes return to peak form after winning start to season



By Kayon Raynor

KINGSTON, Jamaica (Reuters) – Three-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce exuded confidence of returning to her peak form following an easy 7.21 second clocking over 60 meters at the Queen’s/Grace Jackson Invitational meet in Kingston on Saturday.

“This year I’m just looking forward to putting the pieces together and try to get back to where I was and so far (coach) Stephen Francis and I have been working and I’m just excited about the outcome (of today’s race),” the Jamaican told reporters moments after crossing the finishing line.

The 32-year-old Jamaican’s career-best 10.70 seconds in 2012 is the joint fourth fastest time ever over 100m along with compatriot Elaine Thompson.

Fraser-Pryce, who ran in section two exploded from the block and pulled away for an easy win ahead of training partner and Rio Olympics 100m and 200m gold medalist Thompson who came second in her season debut at 7.24 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce, who will be attempting to become to first athlete – male or female – to win four world 100m titles after victories in 2009, 2013 and 2015, said her preparation had been progressing well.

“To be honest, it’s still a work in progress, last year was a bit choppy but nonetheless it was a success coming back from having my son,” the two-time Olympic 100m champion added.

“I’m feeling good and I’m excited about the upcoming season and I’m putting in the work and trusting the process,” added Fraser-Pryce, who return to competition in 2018 with the season best 10.98 after taking 2017 off to have her first child.

Fraser-Pryce’s 7.21 ranks as the joint third fastest over 60m under any condition this season.

“It’s my first race so I can’t complain. There are many more to come so I’m just praying that I can stay injury-free and also I just wish all the best to all the athletes that will be representing Jamaica this year…” she added.

Doha will host the 2019 World Championships between Sept. 27 and Oct. 6.

(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)