Athletics-Extreme heat delays U.S. trials

June 27, 2021

EUGENE, Oregon (Reuters) – Competition at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, was suspended on Sunday after temperatures topped 107 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius), officials said.

Events on the final day of the U.S. selection meeting for the Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to resume at 8:30 pm local time.

