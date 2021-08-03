Athletic apparel maker Under Armour raises annual revenue forecast



August 3, 2021

(Reuters) – Under Armour Inc raised its annual revenue forecast on Tuesday, as demand for its athletic apparel and footwear rose due to customers returning to gyms and yoga classes as coronavirus curbs eased

It expects 2021 revenue to rise in low-20s percentage, compared with a previous outlook of a high-teen percentage increase.

