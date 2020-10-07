Greek court rules far-right Golden Dawn leaders ran a crime group



Demonstrators protest outside the court, ahead of a trial of leaders and members of the far-right Golden Dawn, in Athens, Greece, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas Demonstrators protest outside the court, ahead of a trial of leaders and members of the far-right Golden Dawn, in Athens, Greece, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) – Leaders of Greece’s far-right Golden Dawn, the country’s third most popular party in parliament during the debt crisis, were found guilty of running a criminal group, a Greek appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

The killing of 34-year old leftist rapper Pavlos Fyssas by a party supporter in 2013 prompted a crackdown against the party that led prosecutors to arrest and investigate Golden Dawn leaders and lawmakers over a series of crimes.

Earlier, the court found Golden Dawn sympathiser Yiorgos Roupakias guilty of killing Fyssas.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas)