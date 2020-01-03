At least one killed, suspect in custody in Texas stabbing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:04 PM PT — Friday, January 3, 2020

A deadly stabbing spree at a shopping center rocked residents in Austin, Texas on Friday. An unidentified assailant stabbed two people at a local Mexican restaurant and physically attacked one other at a nearby coffee shop.

The incident reportedly began after the suspect got into an altercation with a customer at the coffee shop.

“He had an object in his hand and just hit an unsuspecting man, who was sitting with his wife at a table, in the back of the head with something. People tried to restrain him and tried to stop him from leaving the store after it happened. He could not be apprehended by three men, including a police officer. He ran through the front door and then disappeared. I know that it’s got to be really scary for them, it was really scary to watch.” – Stacy Romine, witness

Police responded to the scene, but the suspect fled before authorities could apprehend him. A manhunt began in the plaza. Soon after, officials said reports of a stabbing at the neighboring Mexican restaurant came flooding in.

“Once they (police) got inside, they were able to locate two victims that had been stabbed,” stated Sgt. David Daniels. “I can confirm that one of those victims is deceased.”

After the stabbing, police zeroed in on the suspect, who somehow managed to make his way to the top of a building and jump off the roof. Officials are unsure how he managed to access the rooftop.

“EMS transported the first subject in question at the coffee shop, along with the suspect and the stabbing victim, all to the hospital for treatment,” said Daniels.

The alleged assailant was said to be in critical condition while the wounded victim is in stable condition.

APD News Release: Homicide #1 – https://t.co/YPzOJzMGGF — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) January 4, 2020

Police said the attack was an isolated incident that poses no current threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Austin Police Department.