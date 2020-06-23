At least one dead in Mexican quake, locals warned to avoid coast



People gather outside their buildings after an earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Mexico June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero People gather outside their buildings after an earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Mexico June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

June 23, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – At least one person died and another is injured in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca after a strong earthquake struck south-central Mexico on Tuesday morning, said the state’s governor Alejandro Murat.

Mexico’s civil protection agency warned that it expects sea levels to rise up to 113 centimeters (3.7 feet) above normal levels following the quake and recommended that residents move away from the coastline.

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Editing by David Alire Garcia)