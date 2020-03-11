At least one dead, dozens injured in Mexico City metro crash



Police officers work outside the Tacubaya metro station after several people were injured when two trains collided in the underground metro network, in Mexico City, Mexico March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes Police officers work outside the Tacubaya metro station after several people were injured when two trains collided in the underground metro network, in Mexico City, Mexico March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

March 11, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – At least one person was killed and 41 injured when two trains collided on Mexico City’s underground metro network late on Tuesday, local authorities said.

The force of the crash left one of the orange trains stuck on top of the other at Tacubaya metro station, television footage showed.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said emergency services had reported 41 injured and one dead in the accident in the west of the capital.

