At least 8 dead, 1 injured in Ga. massage parlor, spa shootings

UPDATED 7:56 PM PT – Tuesday, March 16, 2021

At least eight people are dead following a series of shootings at an Atlanta area massage parlor and two spas. Police said a 21-year-old man has been taken into custody after a short car pursuit.

Robert Long, age 21. Captured for shooting spree in Georgia. 4 Asian women are confirmed dead. pic.twitter.com/vDWgSYzpd7 — Min Jin Lee (@minjinlee11) March 17, 2021

They believe he opened fire in a massage parlor in Cherokee County on Tuesday, killing four people and injuring one.

#BREAKING Shooting inside a Woodstock massage parlor on Hwy 92 near Bells Ferry Road. 2 dead, 3 injured, per Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Suspect on the run. Call 911 immediately. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/rkq3dAhlI6 — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) March 16, 2021

Authorities have also linked the suspect to two separate shootings at two spas later in the day, which were across the street from each other in nearby Buckhead. These shootings left another four people dead. All eight victims were Asian women.

“We’re having conversations with many of the law enforcement agencies,” Chief Rodney Bryant of the Atlanta Police Department stated. “Right now there’s no immediate threat to the public at large, but we are having conversations with different law enforcement agencies.”

Authorities said they are talking to multiple witnesses from all locations.

As of now a motive remains unclear, but officials said it did not appear to be an attempted robbery or theft.