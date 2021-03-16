Trending

At least 8 dead, 1 injured in Ga. massage parlor, spa shootings

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Woodstock, Ga. Officials say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, has been captured hours after multiple people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:56 PM PT – Tuesday, March 16, 2021

At least eight people are dead following a series of shootings at an Atlanta area massage parlor and two spas. Police said a 21-year-old man has been taken into custody after a short car pursuit.

They believe he opened fire in a massage parlor in Cherokee County on Tuesday, killing four people and injuring one.

Authorities have also linked the suspect to two separate shootings at two spas later in the day, which were across the street from each other in nearby Buckhead. These shootings left another four people dead. All eight victims were Asian women.

“We’re having conversations with many of the law enforcement agencies,” Chief Rodney Bryant of the Atlanta Police Department stated. “Right now there’s no immediate threat to the public at large, but we are having conversations with different law enforcement agencies.”

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Woodstock, Ga. Officials say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, has been captured hours after multiple people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Authorities said they are talking to multiple witnesses from all locations.

As of now a motive remains unclear, but officials said it did not appear to be an attempted robbery or theft.

