At least 74 dead, more than 3K injured during weekend protests in Iraq

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:36 AM PT — Monday, October 28, 2019

At least 74 people are dead and more than 3,000 are injured, following a weekend of anti-government protests across Iraq. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Baghdad for three consecutive days to protest unemployment, corruption, and a lack of public services.

The protests escalated after the government barred demonstrators from gathering in the city’s popular Tahrir Square. Demonstrators built barricades to occupy the plaza, while police were reportedly ordered to contain the situation using “all necessary measures.” Security forces threw tear gas canisters as a result, while protesters held metal sheets to block police.

“We call upon Adel Abdul Mahdi to step down, why do you cling to power and blame the former rulers? You have been ruling the country for 16 years, but you did nothing, you are making the country from bad to worse. We are demonstrating for the sake of the youth, whose demands are very simple. We want services, jobs and a decent life as in other countries.”

— Maizir Yas, Iraqi protester

So far, more than 220 people have been killed in October as a result of the protests.