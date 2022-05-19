At least 6 injured in fire at Wis. construction facility

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 12:35 PM PT – Thursday, May 19, 2022

A massive fire at a construction facility in Wisconsin left at least six people injured. Reports say the blaze started Thursday morning following a series of explosions at Summerset Marine Construction in Waukesha County, southwest of Milwaukee.

“About 100 firefighters responded to the scene after the explosion,” said Western Fire District Assistant Chief Matt Haerter. “The fire was reported to dispatchers about 7:30 a.m.”.

RIGHT NOW: An explosion at a #Wisconsin marine construction company causes a huge fire, sending a massive cloud of black smoke billowing from the building. It's not yet clear how it started or whether there were any injuries.#Eagle #WisconsinFire pic.twitter.com/qm7I1pk7Wp — Shaquille Omari (@shaq_omari) May 19, 2022

The injured included three civilians and three firefighters. One civilian and a fire fighter were hospitalized, while the other victims were treated at the scene.

According to Haerter, part of the building collapsed which made it difficult for firefighters to get to the source of the blaze. 24 people were in the building when the fire broke out and all including the injured were outside by the time firefighters arrived.

Schools and business in the area were evacuated and residents near the facility were told to “shelter in place”.