Trending

At least 6 injured in fire at Wis. construction facility

This May 5, 2022 photo provided by the in the Sparta Area Fire District in Wisconsin shows a house fire that killed four people in Little Falls, Wis. Authorities say four people have died in a house fire in small town in east central Wisconsin. According to Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold, crews responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a report of a house fire with people trapped upstairs in the Town of Little Falls. (Sparta Area Fire District via AP)

This May 5, 2022 photo provided by the in the Sparta Area Fire District in Wisconsin shows a house fire that killed four people in Little Falls, Wis. Authorities say four people have died in a house fire in small town in east central Wisconsin. (Sparta Area Fire District via AP)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 12:35 PM PT – Thursday, May 19, 2022

A massive fire at a construction facility in Wisconsin left at least six people injured. Reports say the blaze started Thursday morning following a series of explosions at Summerset Marine Construction in Waukesha County, southwest of Milwaukee.

“About 100 firefighters responded to the scene after the explosion,” said Western Fire District Assistant Chief Matt Haerter. “The fire was reported to dispatchers about 7:30 a.m.”.

The injured included three civilians and three firefighters. One civilian and a fire fighter were hospitalized, while the other victims were treated at the scene.

According to Haerter, part of the building collapsed which made it difficult for firefighters to get to the source of the blaze. 24 people were in the building when the fire broke out and all including the injured were outside by the time firefighters arrived.

Schools and business in the area were evacuated and residents near the facility were told to “shelter in place”.

MORE NEWS: Senate Candidate, Joe Pinion Discusses Crime In N.Y.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE