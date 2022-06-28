At least 46 migrants found dead in 18-wheeler in Texas

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 7:34 AM PT – Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Dozens of migrants were found trapped in a tractor trailer that tipped over on a highway in San Antonio, Texas. According to local reports Monday, at least 46 dead bodies were found in the trailer and 16 survivors were transported to area hospitals in varying conditions.

Horrified at the tragic loss of life near San Antonio. This speaks to the desperation of migrants who would put their lives in the hands of callous human smugglers who show no regard for human life. We’ll be working w/ our partners to assist in every way w/ the investigation. — CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus (@CBPChrisMagnus) June 28, 2022

San Antonio Fire Chief, Charles Hood said the survivors ranged in age and suffered from heat-related ailments

“Fortunately, we were able to transport 16 people: 12 of those are adults and four are pediatric,” he stated. “All of them were conscious at the time upon transportation. The patients that we saw were hot to the touch. They were suffering from heat stroke, heat exhaustion. No signs of water in the vehicle. It was a refrigerated tractor-trailer, but there was no visible working AC unit on that rig.”

San Antonio Mayor, Ron Nirenberg lamented at the human toll accumulated by traffickers taking advantage of people in need.

“So I would urge you all to think compassionately and pray for the deceased, the ailing, the families,” he noted. “And we hope that those responsible for putting these people in such inhumane conditions are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

San Antonio Police Chief, William McManus said three individuals were taken into custody in connection to the incident, but it’s currently unknown whether the suspects were directly involved in human trafficking. An investigation into the matter is currently being spearheaded by the US Homeland Security Investigations.

This administration continues to blatantly lie to the American people that the border is "closed," "effectively managed," and that they have "operational control" of it. It is a catastrophe of the highest degree. https://t.co/nf1oEY9yW1 — Congressman Cliff Bentz (@RepBentz) June 28, 2022

The incident is not the first human smuggling tragedy San Antonio has witnessed. Back in 2017, 10 migrants perished while trapped inside a truck at a Walmart parking lot. Additionally, the bodies of 19 migrants were found inside a vehicle during a heat wave back in 2003.

MORE NEWS: Looking Ahead To NYC Primary Day