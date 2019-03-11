At least 3 people killed, dozens injured in ISIS attack in Afghanistan

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:34 AM PT — Thursday, March 7, 2019

An Afghan presidential candidate and eight body guards of a rival candidate are injured during a deadly blast in western Kabul.

At least three people were killed when ISIS carried out a mortar attack during a large gathering of members of the Shiite Muslim Hazara community in the capital Thursday.

The group included top government officials, and at least three candidates running in the up coming July presidential election.

Authorities said as many as 32 people were wounded, including women and children.

“Unfortunately, we have admitted around 17 wounded in this hospital so far, including three children and one woman as well as one martyred,” said Wadoodullah Noori, Istiqlal Hospital administrator.

The group was gathered to commemorate the 1995 death of a Hazara leader taken prisoner by the Taliban.